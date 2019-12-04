Mostly cloudy, temps in the 40s Wednseday; Sunnier Thursday

There are a few flurries in the area on radar this morning, but it’s not going to amount to much. A scattered coating may be found in a few towns, with that light snow (in scattered locations) ending by mid/late morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with temperatures nearing 40 degrees. That should allow for some snow melt, but much of what fell the last few days will be staying put out there today.

Tonight, as temperatures drop to around freezing, we’ll watch for a few patches of black ice, but that doesn’t look like a huge problem for most roads.

Thursday will be brighter but windy.

Then Friday afternoon a weak clipper-type storm will dive down from Canada and give us the chance for snow showers (likely rain at the shore). This will be followed by colder temperatures to start off the weekend with highs in the 20s.

But the chill won’t last, temperatures could climb into the 50s by early next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance flurries. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy. High: Low 40s

FRIDAY: Afternoon snow/rain showers. High: 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, cold. High: Upper 20s – near 30.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 40s

MONDAY: Showers. High: 40s-near 50.

