New Haven Police investigate homicide

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body Tuesday night.

Police said at 7:11 PM, an officer responded to a call for an unresponsive male at Crawford Manor located at 90 Park Street.

New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the 54-year old African American male deceased. Police said he was a New Haven resident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.