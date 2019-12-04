61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

New Haven Police investigate homicide

Posted 11:49 AM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, December 4, 2019

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body Tuesday night.

Police said at 7:11 PM, an officer responded to a call for an unresponsive male at Crawford Manor located at 90 Park Street.

New Haven Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the 54-year old African American male deceased. Police said he was a New Haven resident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Google Map for coordinates 41.306602 by -72.935675.

