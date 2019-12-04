Non-student shot in the leg at Jackson State University, lock down lifted after active shooter alert
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lock down Wednesday after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.
University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center.
The university initially sent out a tweet saying the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord and everyone on campus should talk shelter immediately.
The lock down has since been lifted.
