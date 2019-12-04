61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Non-student shot in the leg at Jackson State University, lock down lifted after active shooter alert

Posted 1:14 PM, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, December 4, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lock down Wednesday after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center.

The university initially sent out a tweet saying the shooting suspect is in a  black Honda Accord and everyone on campus should talk shelter immediately.

The lock down has since been lifted.

