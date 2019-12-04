× Non-student shot in the leg at Jackson State University, lock down lifted after active shooter alert

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State University’s campus was placed on lock down Wednesday after someone was shot and wounded there, prompting an active shooter alert.

University spokesman L.A. Warren says a non-student was shot in the leg Wednesday across the street from the student center.

The university initially sent out a tweet saying the shooting suspect is in a black Honda Accord and everyone on campus should talk shelter immediately.

The lock down has since been lifted.

Update: The JSU campus lock down has been lifted. The campus community is no longer under threat of an active shooter. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214. The entire campus community should take shelter immediately. The campus is currently on lock down. We will notify you when the situation is resolved. — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) December 4, 2019