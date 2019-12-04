× Officials responding to shooting incident at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

HONOLULU — Officials say that there was a shooting at Pearl Harbor Navel Shipyard Wednesday around 8 p.m. eastern time.

According to Hawaii News Now, multiple victims have been reported, including two people suffering from critical injuries.

The base has been closed.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu has received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

Sugimoto said no other details are available at this time.

This comes just days before Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony that is held every year on December 7.

This is a developing story.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019