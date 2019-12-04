Old Saybrook police introduce the ‘Skim Reaper’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping and holiday skimmers.

That’s why the Old Saybrook Police Department is bringing in "The Skim Reaper."

“This technology will alert us to if there’s a skimming device inside the credit card machine and then will be able to take action to protect our consumers,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

Skimming devices can be found in any place you use your debit or credit card like at a gas pump. The problem is they’re really hard to detect, especially some of the high tech ones. That’s why the police department decided a device like this one was needed.

“A lot of people come to Old Saybrook to shop, so we wanna make sure not only are our residents protected but everyone that comes to our town to shop this holiday season is also protected,” said Chief Spera.

The police department will spend the next week or two starting at gas stations and ATMs and then also checking stores in the area to make sure no skimming devices have been placed on credit card readers.

Old Saybrook is no stranger to skimming devices in 2015 they found one on a bank ATM.

Someone created a piece that they placed over the face of the ATM, to make it looked like a normal ATM.

These devices have hidden cameras, allowing someone to steal your info.

If you think you see a suspicious device call the local police department immediately.