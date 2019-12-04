× PD: Man attempted to open woman’s car door in Hamden

HAMDEN –Police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened at the Express Fuel on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Wednesday.

A woman called police saying that a 6’3″ black man in late 30’s with facial hair, began talking with her while she was pumping gas.

As the woman drove away, the man allegedly tried to open the back seat of the car. The woman’s eight year old daughter was sitting in the back seat. She feared the man was attempting to take her daughter.

The man was last seen operating an older model, silver-colored Jaguar. The car has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Derick Manning of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.