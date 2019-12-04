61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Police officer enters plea deal in drunk driving case 

Posted 2:34 PM, December 4, 2019, by

Officer John Carrano

MILFORD —  A former Bridgeport police officer charged in a drunk-driving crash that injured a 19-year-old woman has entered a plea deal.

John Carrano pleaded no contest Tuesday to a charge of second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

Police say Carrano was drinking at a holiday party before he drove on the wrong side of the road and ran head-on into a vehicle in December 2017.

Carrano had minor injuries, but the other driver suffered broken bones. Carrano will receive a suspended five-year prison term and three years of probation.

Carrano’s lawyer says the plea deal took the case to a “fruitful resolution.”

