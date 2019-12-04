61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Rapper T.I.’s remarks spark NY bill to end virginity tests

MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: T.I. performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

A New York lawmaker wants to ban virginity tests in response to the controversial remarks made recently by the rapper T.I. that he has a gynecologist check his daughter’s hymen annually.

Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages says her bill would prohibit medical professionals from performing or supervising such examinations.

The World Health Organization called for an end of such tests last year.

T.I. drew criticism when he said on a podcast that he asked a gynecologist to check his daughter’s hymen shortly after her birthday each year.

She’s 18. He later said he’d been exaggerating and that “he was never in any exam room.”

