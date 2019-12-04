Taking on ICE; Rally for father of three brings supporters from all over

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Dozens of supporters descended on Downtown Hartford to rally for Bakhodir Madjitov, a father of three who had lived in Connecticut for 13 years.

Mahjitov overstayed his visa two years ago and was taken into custody by ICE agents, he has been moving around Federal ICE detention centers ever since.

Currently, Mahjitov is being held in a detention center in Alabama awaiting a possible deportation to his native Uzbekistan.

"He is a good man and he just cant be deported back to Uzbekistan because it is very dangerous for him,” said Mahjitov’s wife, Madina, who cares for their three children in East Windsor,

Among those rallying for the “Bring Bakhodir Home” event was Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin, who addressed the supporters and said, “

"He (Mahjitov) has no criminal record, he is married to an American citizen, he has three young children – the youngest child he’s never even met.” said Bronin to supporters. The mayor added that keeping Mahjitov in federal custody for two years “is absolute madness.”

Supporters, and three different legal teams are working for Mahjitov to be freed from the detention center and returned to his family and, ultimately, granted Lawful Permanent Resident Status.

The next ruling on Mahjitov’s fate is expected to come from ICE in the month ahead.

