Two teens die following shooting at Watertown home

WATERTOWN — Two teenagers were shot at a home in Watertown Tuesday afternoon and later died.

Police say 15-year-old Della Jette and her brother, 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr. were pronounced dead soon after arriving at Waterbury Hospital.

Police say the shooter was 42-year-old Paul Ferguson, the reported boyfriend of the mother.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say there was an argument between the shooter and one of the victims. The mother reportedly intervened to stop it, not knowing Ferguson had armed himself with a handgun. Both victims were shot, and police say Ferguson then closed himself off in a bedroom and shot himself in the head.

Ferguson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.