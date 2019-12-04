× UConn beats Iona 80-62 for third straight win

HARTFORD — Josh Carlton scored 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, both season highs, to lead UConn over Iona 80-62. Christian Vital had 16 points and Tyler Polley added 14 for the Huskies, who have won three straight and five of their last six.

Alterique Gilbert scored 12 points and had 10 of UConn’s 18 assists.

That trio of guards combined to hit eight of their 15 attempts from 3-point range. E.J. Crawford scored 17 points and Tajuan Agee had 14 for Iona.