USPS to extend hours on Saturday for some offices

The USPS has extended hours at offices around Connecticut for the holiday season.

“Throughout Connecticut, the Postal Service is extending hours beyond the usual times exclusively for retail convenience. Depending on the location, customers will get an extra 3-5 extra hours for the holidays,” said officials.

For the next three Saturdays in a row – Dec. 7, 14 and 21 – these locations will be extending retail lobby hours until 5 p.m.

Bishops Corner

Bridgeport / Bayview

Bristol

Danbury

Fairfield

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Groton

Hamden

Manchester

Meriden

Middletown

Milford

New Britain

Newington

Norwalk

Norwich

Stamford

Stratford

Wallingford

Waterbury

West Hartford

Westport

“We know this is the busiest time of year for some of our customers,” said District Manager Kevin Clark. “We wanted to relieve some of the stress of the holiday by adding some bonus hours for them.”

Can’t make it to the Post Office for any of these hours? Consumers don’t have to leave their homes to ship their packages. Simply visit USPS.com to schedule a pickup. The Postal Service anticipates Dec. 16 will be the busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit USPS.com for help shipping.