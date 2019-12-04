× Woman arrested after fight over a parking spot

SOUTHBURY — A woman was arrested November 27 after a fight in a Southbury parking lot.

Police responded to a the area of South Main Street when they were told of a fight. It was later learned that a 71 year-old man saw Kris Szabo park in a no parking zone.

The man told Szabo about her parking, and Szabo allegedly hit him.

Witnesses told police that the suspect hit the man three or four times with an open hand.

Szabo was arrested and is being charged with breach of peace in the second degree. She is scheduled to be in court December 11.