× Audit report shows union charity co-mingled Sandy Hook funds

NEWTOWN — A new report from Connecticut’s bipartisan state auditors shows a union charity co-mingled more than $115,000 in contributions intended to help first responders, educators and staff associated with the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Requested by Republican state lawmakers, the audit found the funds were mixed with “other sources” rather than segregated in a separate bank account.

The charity, the United Labor Agency, is controlled by the Connecticut AFL-CIO.

Sal Luciano, president of both the state AFL-CIO and the ULA, calls the report “a shock and a disappointment” and said Worker Assistance Program has “been made whole again.”

The funds were supposed to help replenish the workers’ lost wages as they dealt emotionally with the Dec. 14, 2012 mass shooting that left 26 dead.