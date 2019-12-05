× Daytrippers: Decking the halls at Gillette Castle for Christmas

EAST HADDAM – Making spirits bright, they put in plenty of effort to make that happen at Gillette Castle in East Haddam.

Each year Gillette Castle tries to out do themselves and deck the halls at the 14 thousand square foot property with holiday decorations for thousands of visitors to come and enjoy.

“This is our Winter wonderland,” said Paul Schiller, a seasonal interpretive guide at Gillette Castle State Park. “The process itself took us about a month and a half.”

The centerpiece in the great hall of Gillette Castle is an 18 foot tall Christmas tree that just fits under the 19 foot ceiling.

The decorations are put up by mostly by volunteers who take on the task of designing different rooms with different themes.

Matt Massaro, a tour guide at the Castle said, “We have the ‘Friends of Gillette’, we have a bunch of businesses that come in and really do a great job, they make it look spectacular.”

Gillette Castle will showcase this year's Christmas display on Saturdays and Sundays until December 22nd.