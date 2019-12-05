Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

(Tribune Media Wire) – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November, when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers when Stadium Tour 2020 kicks off July 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The nationwide tour ends Sept. 5 in Inglewood, California.

We are heading out on tour with @DefLeppard and special guests @Poison and @joanjett & the Blackhearts! Presales start 12/10 at 10am local, general onsale starts on 12/13!

Get more info here: https://t.co/JDE58U02za #TheStadiumTour pic.twitter.com/IvJtYF2fpf — Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) December 4, 2019

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.

On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”

“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.

After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.

For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website. The following 2020 tour dates are listed on the site:

JUL 7 TUE

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL, United States

JUL 9 THU

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL, United States

JUL 11 SAT

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUL 14 TUE

Globe Life Park in Arlington

Arlington, TX, United States

JUL 15 WED

Minute Made Park

Houston, TX, United States

JUL 19 SUN

Oracle Park

San Francisco, CA, United States

JUL 23 THU

Petco Park

San Diego, CA, United States

JUL 25 SAT

State Farm Stadium

Phoenix, AZ, United States

AUG 9 SUN

SunTrust Park

Atlanta, GA, United States

AUG 11 TUE

Hersheypark Stadium

Hershey, PA, United States

AUG 13 THU

New Era Field

Orchard Park, NY, United States

AUG 15 SAT

Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia, PA, United States

AUG 16 SUN

PNC Park

Pittsburgh, PA, United States

AUG 18 TUE

Miller Park

Milwaukee, WI, United States

AUG 20 THU

Comerica Park

Detroit, MI, United States

AUG 22 SAT

Nationals Park

Washington, DC, United States

AUG 23 SUN

Citi Field

Flushing, NY, United States

AUG 25 TUE

Fenway Park

Boston, MA, United States

AUG 28 FRI

Wrigley Field

Chicago, IL, United States

AUG 30 SUN

Coors Field

Denver, CO, United States

SEP 2 WED

T-Mobile Park

Seattle, WA, United States

SEP 5 SAT

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA, United States