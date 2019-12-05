× Dulos attorney appeals gag order to CT Supreme Court

HARTFORD — Fotis Dulos’ criminal attorney Norm Pattis has filed a brief with the State Supreme Court outlining why the court should reverse the gag order on the Jennifer Dulos disappearance case.

Pattis says Dulos is entitled to a “bold defense” and argues that the ability to speak out in defense is part of his strategy.

Hearings are scheduled for December 12 at 10 am at the Ct Supreme Court in Hartford.

Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn’t been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.

Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on them.

Fotis Dulos was arrested on another tampering charged and released on another $500,000 bail. on Sept. 4.

41.765383 -72.687055