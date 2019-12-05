AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Feds: Over 60 Latin Kings members arrested along East Coast

BOSTON  — Federal officials in Massachusetts have arrested more than 60 members of the Latin Kings street gang.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday that among those arrested are the top leaders of the street gang’s East Coast operations and that those arrested face racketeering, drug and firearms charges.

The majority of Thursday morning’s arrests took place in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

But authorities say the gang’s East Coast operations stretched into New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Florida. Authorities say the arrests are the result of a five-year investigation.

