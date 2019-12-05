× Guilford police looking for possible suspects in series of car burglaries

GUILFORD — Police are warning residents after a series of car burglaries early Thursday morning.

Multiple cars were entered in the area of Church Street, New England Road, Kim Court and Saw Mill Road.

Surveillance video from residents was given to police to help with the investigation.

The video shows suspects running up to car and seeing if the door is unlocked.

Police are asking if anyone with information to them at 203-453-8061 or the anonymous tip line 203-453-8240 and reminding the public to lock their cars to prevent theft.