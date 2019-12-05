× Hartford man arrested in connection to several rim and tire thefts

HARTFORD — Dallas Rodriguez was arrested Thursday in connection to multiple rim and tire thefts.

On November 10, officers documented two reports of rim and tire thefts in the Blue Hills neighborhood.

Rodriguez,18, was identified in both incidents by investigators. He was arrested Thursday in New Britain on two warrants, each charging him with fourth degree larceny.

The suspect is being held on bond and schedule to be in court December 6.

Police said they have responded to numerous thefts across the capital city including to the ones involving Rodriguez.

As of 2019, five people have been arrested in charge with stealing and or selling the rims and tires.

There are still several active investigations and police are anticipating more arrests.