× Man dies while working on transformer; Amtrak holds trains

NEW YORK — Police say a man working on a transformer has been killed near an Amtrak rail line in New York City.

The railroad said on Twitter that trains were being held at Stamford, Connecticut and New York’s Penn Station due to police activity in the Bronx.

Acela Train 2163 is stopped at New Haven (NHV). We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 5, 2019

Update: Train 172 and Train 56 will be coupled together and operate as one Train to New Rochelle (NRO). We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 5, 2019