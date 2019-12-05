× Man said ‘I hope it was worth it’ before North Haven blast

Newly released reports obtained by The Associated Press shed light on an explosion during a police standoff in Connecticut that killed a man and injured nine officers.

John Sayre Sr. was killed in the blast in a barn behind his North Haven home on May 2, 2018.

His wife had reported to police that she escaped the house after being held hostage.

The reports say officials never determined the exact cause of the explosion, but officers smelled a strong odor of gas.

Sayre stumbled out of a barn after the blast and yelled “I hope it was worth it” before he died.