Military family incorporates husband serving overseas into Christmas cards

She’s hoping it will offer encouragement to other strong military families out there.

Author: Samantha Mitchell

TAMPA, Fla. — A life in the military is not easy — especially during the holidays. That goes for military families as well, because so many mothers and fathers are forced to be away from their loved ones.

This year, a Tampa military mom got a little crafty to make sure her Blackhawk pilot husband was able to spread some holiday cheer with the family.

Danielle Cobo took a photo with their beautiful two-and-a-half-year-old twin boys with her right arm outstretched.

Her husband took a photo in uniform with his left arm outstretched.

After a little digital magic, the couple is holding hands from halfway around the world on a heartwarming and emotional Christmas card.

“This year, like many other military families, we are missing the holidays together, however with some creative photography, help from photoshop friends, and a little luck we have found a way to be together for the holidays,” Cobo wrote in a message to 10News.

The photos seem to prove the inscription on her wedding band, Ruth 1:16-17. The bible verse reads: “Do not urge me to leave you or to return from following you. For where you go I will go, and where you lodge I will lodge.”

Cobo says living as a military wife and mom has brought its own challenges, including living in three states and sometimes going for months without seeing her husband as he deploys.

“This year’s deployment has been the toughest. By the time he returns, my husband will have missed 1/2 of our twins’ lives. With that said, I wouldn’t change a thing,” she wrote.

She says ultimately her goal with sharing these Christmas Cards with everyone is to offer encouragement to all of the other strong military families out there.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. This year, we ask Santa to bring Daddy home safe,” she wrote.