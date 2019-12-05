Mother of missing Ansonia baby identified; police search donation bins for clues 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANSONIA --Police are continuing to work around the clock desperately searching for one-year old Vanessa Morales. That search took them to Hamden on Thursday with SKY61 that flew over the scene.

Police also released a new photo of Morales and identified her mother who was found dead.

The mother has been identified as Christine Holloway, 43, of Ansonia.



Police have been parked in front of Holloway's home since Monday as part of the homicide and missing persons investigation.

"We the family would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely," said Anna, aunt of Morales.

Anna was in tears during the news conference. Holloway's family members attended as well as they mourned in devastation.

Ansonia Police said they received a tip that led them to conduct a thorough search at the donation bins in Hamden on State Street.

Police were not able to say what items were collected but did say once they analyze them, it will hopefully provide some significant answers to Morales' possible whereabouts.

Their search, however, also expanded to the next town over in Derby where two bins were searched.

"We are very hopeful that we are going to find her. We believe that she is with someone safe and we want to make it a priority that they understand whatever circumstances that they have received Vanessa, just bring her back to us so that we know she’s safe," said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police Department.

Police also told FOX61 Morales' father was arrested in New Haven.

Sources said he has been identified as Jose Morales and was arrested for having a taser which is not related to the investigation but is cooperating.

Morales' picture can be seen from the highway on billboards and since then, police said tips have been flowing in steadily.

Police added this is a case that is not easy, knowing a vulnerable one-year old baby's well-being is at risk.

Derby residents are also about being asked to help with the investigation. Derby Police said anyone who lives in the area of Derby Avenue to New Haven Avenue to the Orange town line and has a ring video system are asked to contact police.

Ansonia Police said they expect to hold a news conference every day at 5 p.m. to provide updates.

If you have information to report you can call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia police Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885.

Stay with FOX61 on this developing story.