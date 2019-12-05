× Narwhal, the ‘unicorn puppy’ to stay with Missouri shelter

Cape Girardeau, MO — Almost one month ago, Narwhal the “unicorn puppy” went viral across the internet.

After thousands of comments and likes, it was decided by the people at the shelter that Narwhal will stay there.

The shelter made the announcement on November 26 and said that Narwhal will be trained as a therapy dog.

Narwhal was rescued by the Missouri shelter on November 8. The puppy was found with a slight foot injury and with another older dog.

After a few x-rays, it was determined that the extra tail on his head was not attached to anything and did not have to be removed right away.

Besides the “horn,” Narwhal is a happy, healthy puppy.

If you are interested in helping Narwhal or any of the other dogs at the shelter, click here.

You can get updates on Narwhal by checking out Mac the Pittbull’s Facebook page.