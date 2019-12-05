× New Britain man sentenced to 55 years in the death of his wife

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain man was sentenced Thursday in the death of his wife.

Patrick Miles was sentenced to 55 years in prison yesterday at New Britain Superior Court. Miles was convicted of killing his 33-year-old wife, Yasheeka Miles. Police said they got a call about a domestic dispute in an apartment building on North Mountain Road. The caller said they heard two people fighting and the sound of someone being thrown around. Then, the screaming stopped abruptly and there was silence, the caller told police.Yasheeka was found dead in her home shortly after the Amber Alert was issued, police said.

On April 12. 2017, Miles was captured in West Springfield, Mass., after taking off with his daughter on April 8, 2017. The daughter was found safe with family in New York.