AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Partly sunny, windy, slight chance flurries Thursday

Posted 6:26 AM, December 5, 2019, by

This morning, we'll watch for a few patches of black ice, but that doesn't look like a huge problem for most roads.

The rest of the day will be brighter but windy. There is a chance for some lake effect flurries if the wind direction and strength is *just right*.

Then Friday afternoon a weak clipper-type storm will dive down from Canada and give us the chance for snow showers (likely rain showers at the shore). We're not expecting much, if any accumulation. But this could cause some slippery spots for the evening commute. This will be followed by colder temperatures to start off the weekend with highs in the 20s.

But the chill won't last, temperatures could climb into the 50s by early next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy, slight chance flurries. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Afternoon snow/rain showers. High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, cold. High: Upper 20s - low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Showers. High: 40s-near 50.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Showers. High: 50s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli
And on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankMatt ScottSam SampieriRachel Piscitelli

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.