Santa swims with sharks at maritime aquarium in Norwalk

NORWALK -- It’s that time of year where Santa crosses far and wide across the land but what about under the sea?

“This is our open ocean, or ocean on the sound exhibit,” said Brendan Degrim.

“It’s about 110,000 gallons, it’s 18 feet deep so we get a little space to dive in here, and we have seven large sharks in here.”

And Santa ain’t afraid of no sharks!

“Diving with Santa is a lot of fun, it’s really exciting,” said Degrim. “Everyone loves to see Santa, everyone likes to line up and take pictures with Santa, actually it’s my first Santa season here so I’m excited about it.”

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk is offering their famous Santa swimming with the sharks three times a week for folks to enjoy.

“Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, we do 12:15, 1:15, and 2:15 dives until December 30th,” said Degrim.

The divers are all volunteers, and the aquarium is always in need of more.

“We have a huge volunteer team, we have about 35 right now, we’re always looking for more,” said Degrim. “They come three days a week, and they are some of the most passionate members here.”

As for Santa, he’s a pro when it comes to the sharks.

“Santa comes into the tank with us dressed for the holiday season,” said Dina Giordano. “Families can come down and have their picture taken with Santa Claus.”