Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline Launches Amidst Recent Acts of Violence

WATERTOWN - Christine Holloway, Janet Avalo-Alvarez and Sterling and Della Jette are tragic examples of recent acts of violence against women and families. The trend is all too common in the state of Connecticut and around the country.

"This is in their home. That’s where they’re safe. They’re supposed to be safe," said Carmella McQueenie.

The memorial for two teenagers tragically killed in Watertown continues to grow.

"It's not even my kid and I'm feeling this way. Every time I see my kids, I just want to hug them and tell them I love them because you never know when you’ll see them again," said McQueenie

Sterling Jette Jr, 16, and Della Jette, 15, were killed Tuesday evening. Their killer, Paul Ferguson, 42, was their mother’s live in boyfriend. He took his own life that same night.

Ferguson was a convicted felon. He was not eligible to own a gun but had access to a gun safe inside the home.

The shootings are said to have started over an argument about smoking inside the home.

"In the past 22 days alone they have been four domestic violence either homicides or near homicides,” said Karen Jarmoc.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that there are 40,000 victims of domestic violence in Connecticut seeking help each year.

Those staggering statistics led to the launch CT Safe Connect in Glastonbury. The statewide domestic violence hotline offers safe, free and confidential services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

”There are people waiting for them to call. They have a voice. We are here to help them. That you don’t have to go through it by yourself,” said Maritza Rosa.

The facility launched November 1st offers skilled and bilingual advocates that can be reached through call, text or even email.

”One homicide is one too many. We really need to do better to try to prevent this from happening. We know that domestic violence homicide is both predictable and therefore preventable,” said Jarmoc.

To contact CT Safe Connect you can call or text (888)774-2900 or head to CTSafeConnect.com.

In Watertown, a vigil will be held tomorrow for the teens. A gofundme page has been created to help fund funeral services.