HARTFORD -- A double murder and a suicide left two teenagers dead in Watertown. The community mourns the loss of Della and Sterling Jette after their mother's boyfriend, Paul Ferguson, shot them in the chest.

The siblings went to Kaynor Technical High School, and following the tragedy, some parents may wonder how to talk to their children about it.

Doctor Laura Saunders from the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital offers ways parents can speak with their children about a tragedy.