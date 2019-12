× Two people, including pregnant woman, taken to hospital after Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN — Police say a two-car crash sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Washington Street (Route 66) near the intersection of West Street.

One person, a pregnant woman, was taken to Hartford Hospital, and another person was taken to Middlesex Hospital.

Neither person was seriously injured.

The road is currently closed in the area.