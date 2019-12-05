× Walker, Griffin lead unbeaten UConn women over Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Megan Walker scored 29 points and Aubrey Griffin added 25 as No. 4 UConn recovered from a slow start to defeat Seton Hall 92-78.

The Huskies improved to 7-0 on Thursday night. UConn trailed 28-19 after the first quarter.

They bounced back to beat the Pirates for the 31st straight time dating to 1995.

UConn also got 12 points from Christyn Williams and 10 from Molly Bent. Mya Jackson had 22 and Desiree Elmore 16 for the Pirates.