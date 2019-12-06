Amber Alert: State police searched multiple locations in Derby Friday

At noontime Friday, State Police K-9's searched the woods above the parking lot next to Derby’s St. Michael’s Church for evidence in connection to missing Ansonia one-year-old Vanessa Morales.

On Thursday, in that same parking lot, investigators sifted through two children's clothing donation bins.

"We are concerned very much of how this happened and who could’ve done something very, very crazy to a one-year-old," said Josh Morales, the cousin of the missing one year old.

Josh Morales and others were busy passing out hundreds of flyers, featuring pictures and pertinent information, between Derby and Ansonia on Friday.

"It’s really sad," said a weeping Cassandra Brousseau of Derby. "It’s terrible." She paid to have 100 flyers printed to spread the word. "it’s heartbreaking, whether you know them or not," she said. "It’s not right and she needs to be brought home."

Ansonia and Derby Police have been asking residents, who live on either Derby Ave. or New Haven Ave. for surveillance and/or Ring doorbell video to assist in the investigation

"I actually called in the number when I saw through the camera that police came over and hopefully when they go through it they’ll find what they’re looking for," said Mwengo Kambeu, of Derby Ave. Among those, who picked up a flyer Friday was a couple with a baby of their own. "I have my daughter and they don’t have their baby and I was just really sad and I was just like it’s just really sad," said Aneek Dixon of Derby. "It makes me appreciate my children."

43-year-old Jose Morales, of New Haven, who’s been questioned in connection with his baby’s disappearance and the beating death of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway, has been locked up in New Haven since Tuesday, on unrelated weapons charges.

He’s being held on $250,000 bond and is due back in court Dec. 18.