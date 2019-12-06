AP source: Pearl Harbor gunman was unhappy with commanders

Relatives have identified another victim killed by a sailor at Pearl Harbor just days before a ceremony marking the Japanese bombing that thrust the United States into World War II.

Family members on Friday described the 49-year-old naval shipyard worker as humble and generous.

They say he was born in the Philippines and moved to Hawaii when he was two.

The other man who was killed has been called easy-going and fun-loving.

A military official says the sailor who opened fire Wednesday was unhappy with his commanders and had been undergoing counseling.

It’s not clear if he knew his victims.