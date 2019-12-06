Community to hold another vigil in memory of Watertown teenagers who died in triple shooting
WATERTOWN — Many people a part of the Watertown and Waterbury community are coming out Friday evening to honor the memory of two siblings that died Tuesday night.
Della Jette was a 15-year-old basketball player at Kaynor Technical School and her brother 16-year old Sterling Jette Jr. was a soccer player.
Both of their lives were cut short when their mother’s boyfriend, Paul Ferguson, shot the siblings after police said they got into a heated argument about Ferguson smoking inside their home.
According to Watertown Police, Friday’s vigil will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at 6 p.m.
Officials say shuttle bus transportation will be available starting at 5 p.m. from John Trumbull School, where citizens are asked to park because of limited parking at Veterans Memorial.
Watertown High School students will also be shuttled from the Watertown High School.