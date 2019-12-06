× Community to hold another vigil in memory of Watertown teenagers who died in triple shooting

WATERTOWN — Many people a part of the Watertown and Waterbury community are coming out Friday evening to honor the memory of two siblings that died Tuesday night.

Della Jette was a 15-year-old basketball player at Kaynor Technical School and her brother 16-year old Sterling Jette Jr. was a soccer player.

Both of their lives were cut short when their mother’s boyfriend, Paul Ferguson, shot the siblings after police said they got into a heated argument about Ferguson smoking inside their home.

According to Watertown Police, Friday’s vigil will be held at Veterans Memorial Park at 6 p.m.

Officials say shuttle bus transportation will be available starting at 5 p.m. from John Trumbull School, where citizens are asked to park because of limited parking at Veterans Memorial.

Watertown High School students will also be shuttled from the Watertown High School.

There will only be parking allowed in marked parking spots at the park. No other vehicles will be allowed in the park or to park on the Nova Scotia Hill Road.