Family of 1-year-old Vanessa Morales begs for her safe return as search continues

ANSONIA -- Continuing our coverage of Vanessa Morales who has been missing since Monday, family members of the 1-year-old are begging for her safe return as an Amber Alert and search continues.

FOX61's Gaby Molina spoke with Vanessa's cousin, Joshua Morales who says their family is looking forward to celebrating her second Christmas together.

Police were simultaneously investigating a homicide at the residence Vanessa lived in, after police found a woman's body at the home.

It was confirmed by officials Wednesday that the woman who died was Venessa's mother, Christine Holloway.

A medical examiner announced Wednesday that Holloway's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

"We the family would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely," said Anna, aunt of Morales.

Members of Halloway's family begged for answers and Vanessa's safe return at a news conference Thursday.

Stay with FOX61 as we continue to provide updates on the investigation and efforts to bring Vanessa home to family.