Firefighters battle 4 house fires in Old Saybrook

Posted 4:23 PM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, December 6, 2019

OLD SAYBROOK -- A huge fire erupted in Old Saybrook on Beach Road Friday afternoon.

Old Saybrook fire department said that the fire was so big that four houses were involved.

One house completely collapsed. Due to the wind, the fire spread to the surrounding homes.

Firefighters said that no one was injured in the fires.

First responders are checking nearby homes to make sure the embers flying around are not impacting the other houses in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. 

