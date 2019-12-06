Foodie Friday: Chip in a Bottle in Woodbridge

If you are looking for a nice gift this holiday season or you have a sweet tooth, then Chip In A Bottle in Woodbridge is the perfect spot.

A quaint chocolate shop where some of the prettiest and delicious sweet treats are made.

More than 150 truffle flavors are delicately crafted by hand and decorated using various techniques including airbrushing. No two pieces of chocolate are the same.

From sweet to salty to spicy, owner Darrell Nurse is considered a Master Chocolatier. He’s won numerous competitions for his creative sweets.

“I love it when people say, these are too pretty to eat,” laughed Nurse. “And then when they eat them, their reaction is amazing.

Nurse is a physical therapist by day and spins chocolate at night. He says it’s always been a passion of his and three years ago opened the now popular spot.

Said Sarah M. in an online review, “Chip is so good. Just paired these hand made, fresh straight out of the chocolatiers hands, chocolates with wine. So. Delicious. Highly recommend if you love chocolate. So different than any other chocolate I’ve ever tasted. Wonderful! Darrell is awesome too!”

The specialty shop also offers freshly made macaroons and gelato that will no doubt have you saying, C’MON!