Hamden Police look for suspect who reportedly filmed child in TJ Maxx bathroom

HAMDEN — Hamden Police police are looking to identify a suspect who reportedly filmed a child on his cellphone in a TJ Maxx bathroom.

According to police, the incident happened on November 22nd at the TJ Maxx on Dixwell Avenue.

Police say an investigation revealed that a 10-year-old child was shopping with a guardian around 4 p.m. that day. The child reportedly entered a stall to use the bathroom when an unknown male asked him if he was “okay”. Police say the child then saw the man using a cell phone to record him.

The child quickly left the bathroom, police say, and told his guardian what happened. She then attempted to detain the man, but he was able to flee on foot towards Dixwell Avenue.

Police say they are looking for a white male, 18 to 20 years old with black hair, and provided a surveillance image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Paul Calamita of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at 203-230-4030.