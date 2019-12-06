Hundreds attend vigil held for Watertown teens 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERTOWN- Following a horrific tragedy out of Watertown hundreds turned out to a vigil Friday night held in memory of two teens who were shot and killed inside their home.

It was a night full of emotion, tears and hugging as people from Watertown and Waterbury gathered to remember 15-year-old Della Jette and her brother 16-year-old Sterling Jette Jr.

“Words cannot describe my pain I have for what happened Tuesday night, they were my best friends, we grew up together, we were family,” Della’s best friend Shay Fisher said.

Many walked through Veterans Memorial Park in Watertown lifting their candles and holding loved ones tights.

“I will miss her smile, I will miss her playfulness, I will miss spending time with her, but mostly I will miss seeing the joy and happiness that she bought to my daughter everyday, Della I love you and always will,” family friend Tim Fisher said.

The two teens were killed Tuesday night by their mothers boyfriend Paul Ferguson, who had prior conviction, who shot the victims after a heated argument about him smoking inside their home, according to police.

Ferguson shot and killed himself inside the home as well.

Friday night was a time for close friends to share fond memories of both Della and Sterling with the crowd.

“Sterling, I can’t even begin where to start with what I want to say about you, we have about a million memories together,” Sterling’s best friend Garrett Kowalski said.

Friends we spoke to carried pictures close to their heart with them, including one of Della on a trip she took to South Carolina earlier this year.

“I’ll never forget all of the memories we made together from going on vacation together for two weeks in South Carolina or riding around at 9 p.m. on tractors,” Shay said.

“I’ll miss you endlessly and now you’re the glue, I love you forever, thank you for everything you’ve done for me” Kowalski said.

Both of the teens were involved in sports at Kaynor Technical High School, where now an athletic scholarship will be created in their memory.

