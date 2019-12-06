Ivy League students get community service for disrupting game

NEW HAVEN — Students from Harvard and Yale universities and others who staged a climate change protest on the field during last month’s football game between the Ivy League schools have been sentenced to perform community service.

A Connecticut judge on Friday ordered about 50 people arrested on disorderly conduct charges during the Nov. 23 game to perform five hours of community service and return to court Jan. 27.

If those conditions are met the charges will be dropped.

Students and alumni from both schools occupied the midfield of the Yale Bowl during halftime.

An attorney for the students, called them great kids.