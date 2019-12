× Lifestar responds to crash in Tolland

TOLLAND — Lifestar has responded to the Crystal Lake Road at Hubert Road for a car crash.

According to Tolland Alert’s Twitter page, the car went over the guardrail and into a brook. The driver was still in the car when first responders arrived.

Lifestar was called to the crash.

It is unknown the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story.

MVA UPDATE: Life Star landing zone will be in the area of Hartford Turnpike and Tolland Stage Rd (Rockville Equipment). Please avoid the area if possible. — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) December 6, 2019