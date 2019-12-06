Man being treated for hypothermia after rescued from Thames River in New London
NEW LONDON — Officials responded to the A&W Marina at 178 Pequot Avenue Friday after receiving multiple reports that a person was in the Thames River.
New London Firefighters and Police arrived on scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. and found a male victim still in the water clinging to a dock.
According to a press release, bystanders including a United States Postal Worker, were trying to assist the man when emergency responders arrived.
Officials say the man was thrown a rope and removed from the water by minutes upon arrival.
The victim was transported to Yale New Haven/Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for treatment of Hypothermia.
41.355654 -72.099521