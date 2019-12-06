Mostly cloudy, chance of a snow/rain shower Friday

Today we’re watching a weak clipper-type storm that will dive down from the Great Lakes. It looks like the steady snow will stay north of Connecticut, but we could get a few scattered snow showers (likely rain showers towards the shore). We’re not expecting any accumulation, but this could cause some slippery spots for the evening commute.

This will be followed by colder temperatures this weekend with highs in the 30s and low temperatures in the 10s and even single digits for the coldest spots by Sunday morning.

But the chill won’t last, temperatures will climb into the 50s by Monday and Tuesday of next week. But before you call your boss and schedule some vacation time, you should know it will be rainy!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered rain/snow shower. High: Upper 30s-low 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, colder. High: Upper 20s – mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High: mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy. High: Low-mid 50.

TUESDAY: Warm for December. Showers. High: 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Colder, clearing. High: Upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 20s-low 30s.

