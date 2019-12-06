× New London man wanted on multiple felonies arrested following police pursuit

NEW LONDON — Police arrested a man they say had an active arrest warrant for numerous felonies Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., police say they attempted to arrest 32-year-old Derek Lopez on the arrest warrant when he engaged them in a brief motor vehicle pursuit.

According to police, the pursuit began in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Broad Street, and ended in the area of West High Street and Redden Avenue in the city.

No one was injured in the pursuit, and Lopez was taken into custody without further incident.

Lopez multiple charges:

Assault in the 1st Degree

Kidnapping 1st Degree

Accessory to Aggravated Sexual Assault 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Use of a Firearm

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Risk of Injury to a Minor (2 counts).

Lopez was held on a $750,000 bond.