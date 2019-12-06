× PD: Enfield man arrested, charged with attempted murder following domestic violence incident

ENFIELD — Police say a man was arrested Friday morning after a domestic violence incident sent one woman to the hospital.

According to police, they were called to a home on Arrow Street just after 5 a.m. on a 911 call reporting the domestic incident.

When police arrived, they say they were met by Burke at the front door. Burke reportedly told officers at the front door that he killed his wife.

Police say went into the home and found a woman lying on the floor upstairs with visible wounds to her abdomen and neck area. They immediately began first aid and was rushed to St. Francis where she underwent emergency surgery. Her status isn’t known at this time.

Police arrested Burke and charged him with:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder

Assault in the 1st Degree

Strangulation in the 1st Degree

Risk of Injury to a Minor (2 counts)

Possession of a Dangerous Weapon

Burke was held on a $1 million bond.