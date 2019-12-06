× PD: Juvenile arrested after threatening to shoot fellow students at Danbury High School

DANBURY — A student from Danbury High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly threatening to shoot fellow students.

Police began receiving numerous complaints on November 26 regarding threatening texts sent to several students at Danbury High School.

The text told the students to not show up to school the following day or they would be shot.

It was learned through an investigation that the text was sent from the same person’s phone. The juvenile was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court at a later date.