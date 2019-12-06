AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old

Route 4 in Farmington partially reopened after water main break on Farmington Avenue

Posted 5:58 AM, December 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:46AM, December 6, 2019

FARMINGTON —  The area of Farmington Avenue between Talcott Notch Road and the entrance to the UConn Health Center has partially reopened after a water main break.

Officials say one lane is open in each direction on Route 4.

Drivers are urges to seek alternate routes to minimize delays.

Repairs are expected to continue through the evening commute.

Farmington Schools are on a two-hour delay due to the break.

