State Police searching woods in Derby for evidence related to missing Ansonia 1-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY -- State Police K9s are searching for evidence related to missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales in Derby. Vanessa has been missing since Monday.

Police are in the woods above Saint Michael's Church, right next to a parking lot where investigators searched through donation bins, also for evidence.

BREAKING: Several @CT_STATE_POLICE K-9s are now searching for evidence related to missing one year-old Vanessa Morales in the woods above Saint Michael’s Church in #Derby, right next to a parking lot, where investigators searched kids clothing donation bins yesterday. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/oOrc9vZvjh — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) December 6, 2019

Morales' father, sources identify as Jose Morales, was arrested in New Haven for having a taser, unrelated to the investigation. Police identified Vanessa's mother as Christine Holloway, 43, of Ansonia.

Police have been parked in front of Christine Holloway's home since Monday as part of the homicide and missing persons investigation.

"We the family would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Vanessa home safely," said Anna, aunt of Morales.

Anna was in tears during the news conference. Holloway's family members attended as well as they mourned in devastation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ansonia Police said they received a tip yesterday that led them to conduct a thorough search at the donation bins in Hamden on State Street.

Police were not able to say what items were collected but did say once they analyze them, it will hopefully provide some significant answers to Morales' possible whereabouts.

Their search, however, also expanded to the next town over in Derby where two bins were searched.

Derby residents are also about being asked to help with the investigation. Derby Police said anyone who lives in the area of Derby Avenue to New Haven Avenue to the Orange town line and has a ring video system is asked to contact police.

Ansonia Police said they expect to hold a news conference every day to provide updates.

If you have information to report you can call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or contact Ansonia Police at (203) 735-1885.