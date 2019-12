× Water main break closes Farmington Avenue (Route 4) in Farmington

FARMINGTON — Officials say Farmington Avenue between Talcott Notch Road and the entrance to the UConn Health Center is closed due to a water main break.

There is a detour in place with Talcott Notch Road to Mountain Spring Road then back on to Farmington Avenue.

Farmington Schools are on a two-hour delay due to the break.